Cim LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $72,371.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,585.65. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $866,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,496,012.53. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,127 shares of company stock worth $1,904,252. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.58. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

