Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 22.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares fell 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,202,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Stock Down 22.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.

Get Hemostemix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of Hemostemix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.