Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after buying an additional 926,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,759,000 after purchasing an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,543,000 after purchasing an additional 112,586 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

