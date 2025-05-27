Armis Advisers LLC Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242,468 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,450 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,243,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,155,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,625,000 after buying an additional 2,410,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

View Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.