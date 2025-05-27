3,670 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Bought by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 279.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,641 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Dycom Industries by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

