B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 18,463 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.6%

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.33 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 413.79%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

