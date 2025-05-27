Armis Advisers LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,933,000 after acquiring an additional 954,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 419,858 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 84,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,985,000 after acquiring an additional 358,868 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

