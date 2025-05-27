Menard Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

