Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 343.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $265.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.31. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $213.26 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.