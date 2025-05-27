Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 89,497.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,649,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,335,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,584,000 after buying an additional 5,278,130 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,132,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,366,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,233,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,303,000 after buying an additional 362,051 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

