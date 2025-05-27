B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

