Capital A Wealth Management LLC Invests $58,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.48 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

