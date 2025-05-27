Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 3,245 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

