Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 45,000 Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE GROY opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gold Royalty from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

