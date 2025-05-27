3,624 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,477,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,209,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Flowserve by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after buying an additional 2,193,904 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after buying an additional 258,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,213,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after buying an additional 714,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.