UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.34% of Planet Fitness worth $28,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,035,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,928 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,911,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,841,000 after buying an additional 36,803 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,772,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,256,000 after buying an additional 299,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PLNT opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

