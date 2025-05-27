Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 922.50 ($12.52) and last traded at GBX 908.19 ($12.32), with a volume of 6541606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 903 ($12.25).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.35) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($10.31) to GBX 900 ($12.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62. The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 777.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 636.61.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

