Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

