UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 166,426 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,426 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,729,000 after acquiring an additional 190,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,997,000 after acquiring an additional 270,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,595,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.