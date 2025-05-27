TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Holdings Cut by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,422 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.26% of TechnipFMC worth $31,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $96,808,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,342 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

