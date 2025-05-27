Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

View Our Latest Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:JXN opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.72. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 310.68%.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.