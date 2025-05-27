Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 60,000 Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UROY. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 3,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 504,813 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,229,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 65,617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 108,836 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $7.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 1.20. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.