BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

