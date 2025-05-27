Cim LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cim LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

