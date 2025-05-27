BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Invests $340,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,270,379,000 after acquiring an additional 231,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after purchasing an additional 294,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,256 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,166 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE TSM opened at $192.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $996.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

