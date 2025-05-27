BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Invests $2 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

