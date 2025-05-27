15,574 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $8,785,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 104,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 90,964 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,473 shares of company stock worth $9,720,892 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

