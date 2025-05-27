B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2%

D opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.