Armis Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,368 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Cencora Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:COR opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

