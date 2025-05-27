945 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Armis Advisers LLC

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $11,033,341. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $338.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $244.60 and a 12 month high of $350.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average is $314.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.57.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

