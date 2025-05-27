B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.