Audent Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,912 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 192.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.1% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.72 and its 200-day moving average is $211.77. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $231.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

