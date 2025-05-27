724 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.62.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $465.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.70. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $477.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.62.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.