Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 13th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0188 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of PBT stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $522.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.56. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 17,811.24%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBT

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.