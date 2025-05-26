Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 13th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0188 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of PBT stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $522.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.56. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
