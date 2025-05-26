Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

