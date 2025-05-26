Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,279 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,443,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Edison International by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,369,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,017 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,501 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 0.7%

EIX opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

