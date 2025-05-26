Brucke Financial Inc. Invests $306,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.9%

FELE opened at $84.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

