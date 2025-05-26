Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,406 JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMHI stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

About JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

