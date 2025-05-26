OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28.31 Million

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One OpenEden OpenDollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges. OpenEden OpenDollar has a total market cap of $28.31 million and $124.15 worth of OpenEden OpenDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenEden OpenDollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,628.36 or 0.99934723 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,853.54 or 0.99124091 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OpenEden OpenDollar

OpenEden OpenDollar was first traded on January 12th, 2025. OpenEden OpenDollar’s total supply is 226,817,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,069,176 tokens. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official Twitter account is @openeden_x. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official website is openeden.com.

Buying and Selling OpenEden OpenDollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenEden OpenDollar has a current supply of 223,085,571.91579733. The last known price of OpenEden OpenDollar is 1.00315463 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openeden.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenEden OpenDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenEden OpenDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenEden OpenDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

