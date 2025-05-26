AI Rig Complex (ARC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

AI Rig Complex (ARC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One AI Rig Complex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Rig Complex has a market cap of $61.41 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of AI Rig Complex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AI Rig Complex has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,628.36 or 0.99934723 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108,853.54 or 0.99124091 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AI Rig Complex Token Profile

AI Rig Complex’s total supply is 999,998,319 tokens. The official website for AI Rig Complex is www.arc.fun/index.html. AI Rig Complex’s official Twitter account is @arcdotfun.

Buying and Selling AI Rig Complex

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AI Rig Complex has a current supply of 999,998,319. The last known price of AI Rig Complex is 0.06154949 USD and is up 7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $2,717,585.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arc.fun/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Rig Complex directly using US dollars.

