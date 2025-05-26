GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 4,871 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,004,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

