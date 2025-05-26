REAP Financial Group LLC Has $555,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

REAP Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC owned 0.43% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSEP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BATS GSEP opened at $35.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.51. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $35.90.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

