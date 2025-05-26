Skyline Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

USXF stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

