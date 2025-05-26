Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Raises Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDV. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 353,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,987,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDV opened at $76.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $76.57.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

