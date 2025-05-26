Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires 1,009 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,474,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.16 and its 200-day moving average is $235.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

