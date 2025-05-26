Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 44 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $390.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

