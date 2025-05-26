Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $578,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $404.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.64 and its 200-day moving average is $399.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

