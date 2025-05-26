Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 730,705 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 730,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,824,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of McDonald’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $904,192 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $314.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.68 and a 200-day moving average of $301.54. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

