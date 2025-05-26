CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

