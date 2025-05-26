Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires 110 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $165.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

